Decision Has Been Made On Terry Bradshaw's Show

BLOOMINGTON, MN - FEBRUARY 01: Former NFL player and NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 1, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

For the past couple of years, Terry Bradshaw and his family have starred in a reality television show.

The Bradshaw Bunch has aired on E! for the past two years. Unfortunately, there will not be another season.

"Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention," TMZ Sports reported on Thursday.

The show will not air this year.

"Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Brunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health," TMZ Sports reported.

Our thoughts continue to be with Terry Bradshaw and his family as he recovers from his cancer diagnosis.

He will continue to appear on FOX's NFL pregame show on Sunday mornings.