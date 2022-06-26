Deebo Samuel Still Wants Out: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel still wants out of San Francisco.

While we haven't heard much from the 49ers star as of late, the All-Pro wide receiver has not rescinded his trade request, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported on Sunday morning that Samuel still wants out of San Francisco.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are hopeful that they can restore their relationship with the standout wide receiver.

Several premier wide receivers were on the move this offseason. Will Samuel be next?

The 2022 regular season is approaching fast.

"When he becomes a Raven, the league wont know what to do," one fan tweeted.

"Are 49ers fans doing the “this must mean Deebo thinks Trey Lance stinks” like the anti-Jordan Love crowd did/is doing with Davante Adams?" another fan wondered.

"Maybe the #49ers are trying to keep their standard team-friendly deals with low guarantees, but Deebo wants more to be a wide back," another fan added.

Where do you see Deebo Samuel playing during the 2022 NFL season and beyond?