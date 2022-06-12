Deion Sanders Cover Goes Viral: College Football World Reacts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders continues to make waves for HBCU football programs.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach has brought a lot of attention to his program - and the rest of the HBCU football programs as a result.

This week, the attention reached another high point.

Sanders and a couple of his players are on the July cover of the Sports Illustrated issue.

The full Sports Illustrated story on Sanders and his Jackson State football program can be seen here.

The 2022 college football season should be a special one for Deion Sanders and the Jackson State program.

Best of luck this fall, Deion.