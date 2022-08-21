Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State.

Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State into a force to be reckoned with in the college football world.

Earlier this month, the Hall of Fame defensive back celebrated his birthday.

Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, went viral with her Instagram post.

"FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!! #CoachPrime," she wrote.

Well done, Tracey.

"Great picture selection baby," Deion responded.

"Happy Birthday Coach Prime. Wow he still looks the same just the hairdo. Wow I see his children in him. Enjoy your day," another fan wrote.

"Happy Birthday to Tracey Edmonds’ Baby!!!" another fan added.

It's good to be Deion Sanders.