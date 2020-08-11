Deion Sanders Has Reportedly Left The NFL Network

Deion Sanders is leaving the NFL Network after a longtime on-air stint with the channel, according to a new report.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reported this morning that Sanders is leaving NFL Network after his contract expired. The decision was apparently his.

The 53-year-old Sanders has been with NFL Network for more than a decade, but recently expressed interest in other opportunities.

In January, he told The Dan Patrick Show that he planned on being a head coach in college football by 2021.

Sources: @DeionSanders is leaving NFL Network. His contract had expired, but he opted to leave. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 11, 2020

Sanders has taken some heat in recent days over his tweet about players opting out of playing sports this year. However, he didn’t back down from the backlash, issuing his own response to it over the weekend.

“When did we as a people become so Sensitive,Soft,Skeptical & Sad? Let’s go baby we have so much work today to achieve the things we desire. Come on People,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

“I’m much more concerned with EVERYDAY men & woman doing what they have to do to make ends meet,” Sanders added. “Most people have NO OPTION of choosing to go to work or stay in the comfort & safety of their environment. Have u forgotten your parents & family members can’t opt out?”