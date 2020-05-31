Deion Sanders Has Strong Message About WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is still looking for a team to call home, but he’s found a supporting voice in Deion Sanders.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, “Primetime” announced that he is helping Brown make his NFL comeback. He declared that Brown is working on improving himself in all facets of his life, and looks forward to witnessing his comeback (which he cleverly dubbed “AB & See”).

“My son came to town to WORK!” Sanders wrote. “On his game, on his life, on his thoughts, on his tomorrow and on Antonio Brown… I can’t wait to witness this comeback story called A, B & See. I know what I know and I pray you all get to see what I know to be true about Antonio Brown.”

Sanders’ post has quickly gone viral, and earned applause from Tom Brady, Champ Bailey and Travis Kelce, among others. In just two hours, he has over 400 comments and 24,000 likes.

But getting Antonio Brown back into the NFL’s good graces will be tough – even for a legend like Deion Sanders.

Brown has a major image overhaul to do. He probably needs to settle all of his legal troubles in a way that makes NFL owners comfortable.

Last year, Brown got into all kinds of hijinx on and off the practice squad. Everything from public spats with the front office to inappropriate behavior in his personal life has kept him from getting signed.

Sanders has his work cut out for him. But if he can do it, the NFL could get one of its best receivers back soon.