Deion Sanders Hires Former NFL Head Coach: Fans React
Deion Sanders already has an impressive coaching staff at Jackson State. But he's not willing to settle for good; he wants the best.
This Tuesday afternoon, the NFL legend announced he's hired former NFL head coach Mike Zimmer - who just so happened to coach defensive backs for the Cowboys when Sanders played there - to be Jackson State football's newest analyst.
A significant hire for Sanders, who's compiled an incredibly impressive college football staff.
"We just got a New HIGHLY EXPERIENCE ANALYST to help propel @gojsutigersfb to the Next Level. Former HC of the @vikings , My former DB Coach of the @dallascowboys and Dear Friend Mike Zimmer. Glad I don't have to pay u because I can't afford u. Let's go Baby! #CoachPrime," said Sanders on Instagram.
It's safe to say college football fans are impressed with what Deion Sanders is building at Jackson State.
"Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has added former MN Vikings HC Mike Zimmer to his staff as an analyst," wrote Sam Herder.
Everyone wants in at Jackson State these days. What a monster Deion Sanders is building.