Deion Sanders Sends Strong Message To Players Opting Out

Usually, the NFL community agrees with what Deion Sanders has to say. That wasn’t the case on Friday though, as the Hall of Fame cornerback posted a controversial tweet about players opting out of the 2020 season.

The deadline for NFL players to opt out of the upcoming season passed on Thursday. Overall, there were 69 players that decided they will not play football this year due to health concerns.

Instead of respecting each player’s decision to opt out of this season, Sanders went on social media to send that group a message about the harsh reality of the sport. He went on a rant about how the game “will go on without you.”

“All Players OPTING out in all sports PLEASE BELIEVE the game will go on without you,” Sanders said. “This is a business & don’t u EVER forget that. There’s NO ONE that’s bigger than the game itself. Only the ref, umps & officials are that important that you can’t play without them. NOT YOU!”

All Players OPTING out in all sports PLEASE BELIEVE the game will go on without u. This is a business & don’t u EVER forget that. There’s NO ONE that’s bigger than the game itself. Only the ref,umps & officials are that important that u can’t play without them. NOT YOU! #Truth — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) August 7, 2020

Current and former NFL players immediately responded to Sanders’ tweet. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns, who opted out because he has a baby boy on the way, had an emphatic reply for ‘Prime Time.’

“Damm you act like we said to cancel the season because we opted out,” Hurns wrote. “I want the season to go on & for it to be safe for all my brothers. I did what’s best for me & my situation, this ain’t got anything to do with nobody else. I’m at peace knowing I did what’s best for my family.”

Sanders is certainly entitled to his opinion, but players opting out already know the game will go on without them. Additionally, players choosing to sit out during these uncertain times shouldn’t be scrutinized or vilified.