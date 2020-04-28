Deion Sanders Thinks 1 Team Is Perfect For QB Cam Newton

Earlier this offseason, a report suggested former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was waiting for the NFL draft to end before finding his future home.

According to the report, he wanted to wait to see which teams draft a quarterback. Well, with the 2020 draft in the rearview, Newton still doesn’t have an ideal landing spot.

Fellow free agent quarterback Jameis Winston accepted a backup role with the New Orleans Saints. Newton might have to do the same with his new team as the quarterback market appears saturated.

One former NFL star thinks there is one viable landing spot left for the former league MVP. Deion Sanders suggested the Jacksonville Jaguars make sense as a potential landing spot.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“The reason it’s so tough to have a fit for Cam right now is you’re dealing with a league where you have young guys, up and coming, or you’ve got savvy veterans that have been around,” Sanders said Tuesday on NFL Network’s All Access. “Now there’s a place, the Jacksonville Jaguars, where you don’t have either. Cam Newton could go in there and be a starter. I don’t think Cam Newton wants to be a backup. If I was Cam, I wouldn’t want to be a backup with the ability he possesses.”

The Jaguars traded former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason.

Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew acquitted himself well during his rookie season. It seems the Jaguars are confident in his abilities going forward, after the team avoided drafting a quarterback until the sixth-round.

Where will Newton play next?