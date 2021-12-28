Deion Sanders Reveals His Bold Pick For The NFL MVP

As a former playmaking cornerback, it’s not surprising that Deion Sanders would want to show some love to Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs.

In 15 games this season, Diggs has intercepted 11 passes and produced two pick-sixes. He’s been a major factor in the defensive turnaround for the Cowboys, who are 11-4 and in the running for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Diggs has made his case in a crowded race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but Deion is thinking even bigger. In a tweet over the weekend, Coach Prime argued that Diggs should be the league MVP.

“[Trevon Diggs] should be the @nfl MVP or at least in the conversation!” Sanders wrote. “DPOY is already at his crib. Stop playing @nfl and just make a MVQB please so u can continue to shower your Highest paid players. This man is doing what hadn’t been done in a long TIME!”

Appreciate Deion for sticking up for a guy who plays his old position, but Diggs winning MVP is not happening. As incredible as he has been, the second-year cornerback might not even be the best player on his own team’s defensive unit thanks to the presence of rookie star Micah Parsons.

Along with Parsons, Diggs is actually one of the contenders to be named DPOY, along with T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and others.