Deion Sanders Reveals 2 Former NFL Stars Want To Coach

Deion Sanders was hired by Jackson State in September of 2020, blazing a new path into the college football coaching profession. Over the last six months, the NFL Hall of Famer has committed to elevating the profile of HBCU’s everywhere, including that of his own FCS program.

Jackson State got off to a hot start this spring in the pandemic-delayed season, but has since cooled off and is now sitting with a 3-3 record. However, the campaign has widely been considered to be a success, as the Tigers played a game on ESPN for the first time since 1989 and have received far more attention than in the past.

Part of the reason for that has been Sanders, but “Coach Prime” doesn’t want the focus to be on him. However, he did mention that a pair of former NFL stars might also be interested in joining him as coaches at HBCU programs in the future.

Both actually played with Sanders on the Baltimore Ravens: Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

“Guys like Ray Lewis, I know who’s tremendously interested, Ed Reed are certainly guys that I truly know are interested in the love, the game and love kids,” the Hall of Famer told Rashad Milligan of the Clarion Ledger. “This could be a phenomenal thing.”

Sanders’ comments came following Tennessee State’s hiring of four-time Pro Bowler Eddie George. The former star running game will head back to the college game for his first head coaching gig.

“Congratulations to my dear friend & New soon to be head coach of Tennessee State,” Sanders tweeted at George. “My brother I’m truly proud of u & I can’t wait until it’s announced officially. Let’s change the game & level this playing field that’s filled with inconsistencies.”

If Lewis and Reed are able to find coaching vacancies, it’s possible that more former NFL stars could land at HBCU’s in the future.