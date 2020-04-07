DeMarcus Cousins Says An NFL Player Had Best Dunk He’s Ever Seen

DeMarcus Cousins has been in the NBA for a decade, but the star big man still says the best dunk he’s ever seen in a game was by Julio Jones back in high school.

Yes, that’s right. Atlanta Falcons superstar wide receiver Julio Jones, who played for Foley High School in Alabama, once embarrassed one of Cousins’ LeFlore Magnet teammates so badly that it still sticks with the four-time NBA All-Star to this day.

During his recent game against Andre Drummond in the NBA2K20 tournament, Cousins was asked by his fellow center what was the best jam he’s ever seen. After clarifying with Drummond that it didn’t have to be something from an NBA game, Cousins name dropped Jones.

Reportedly, this dunk came off a tip and was so brutal, it may have led to the destruction of evidence by the victim, in this case a friend and teammate of Boogie

“We’ve been trying to find it . Honestly, I think my man went and got the tape and got rid of it,” Cousins said. “Because that’s like the only film from high school we can’t find.”

.@juliojones_11 Mocap sesh? Need your dunk package in 2K21 👀 pic.twitter.com/unWPtJXodX — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 7, 2020

So there you have it. In addition to being a seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the greatest wide receivers of his generation, Julio Jones is apparently also quite the dunker.

Then again, this isn’t that surprising if you’ve seen some of the acrobatic catches Jones had made over the years. The dude isn’t your average human being in terms of athleticism.