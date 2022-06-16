Denzel Ward Injured At Practice? NFL World Reacts

BEREA, OH - JUNE 09: Cornerback Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during an OTA at the Cleveland Browns training facility on June 9, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns fans received concerning news about Denzel Ward.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the star cornerback left Thursday's minicamp practice after a trainer examined his left leg. Ward, who signed a five-year, $100.5 million extension with $71.25 million guaranteed two months ago, gingerly walked off the field.

With no further updates available yet, nervous Browns fans are hoping for the best. Not all of them are optimistic.

However, one observer took a glass-half-full approach. As long as it's not a serious injury, it's better to happen now instead of taking Ward out of action during the season.

While Ward has never required a lengthy absence, he has consistently missed some time throughout his career. Before playing a career-high 15 games last season, Ward sat out three or four games in each of his first three years.

Ward earned a big payday by recording three interceptions (including one returned for a 99-yard touchdown) and 10 passes defended last season. The two-time Pro Bowler is a key cog in Cleveland's defense, so hopefully Thursday's exit is just a minor setback.