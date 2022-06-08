Derek Carr Speaks On Colin Kaepernick: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago, opening the door to a long-awaited NFL return. Derek Carr doesn't seem to mind the possibility.

Per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, Carr told reporters Tuesday that Kaepernick would "be great" in their locker room.

"I don't want to speak for everybody in that kind of sense -- I don't want someone mad at me for saying, 'I think it would be great,' -- but I know him and I would get along great," Carr said. "I know we have in the past, and I think we would again. I think for the most part, I think he'd get along great with our guys."

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016, and the Raiders represented the quarterback's first official workout since. While some fans questioned Carr's sincerity, others are eager to see Kaepernick return to the gridiron.

Kaepernick wouldn't take Carr's starting spot, but one fan pointed out that the Raiders could deploy him in similar situations as Marcus Mariota, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons after two seasons on Las Vegas' bench.

Kaepernick reportedly "impressed" during his workout, but there haven't been any recent public developments. Before the quarterback's showcase, owner Mark Davis said Kaepernick deserves another NFL opportunity.