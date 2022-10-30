Derek Carr Uses 1 Word To Describe Raiders' Loss Sunday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders offense vanished in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Derek Carr accrued just 101 passing yards with no touchdowns, a pick, and three sacks during the shutout. After the game, per CBS 8 News Now's Logan Reever (h/t Pro Football Talk), Carr called the performance "embarrassing."

"We can’t have that," Carr said. "That right there is embarrassing and that should never happen, especially with that group of guys in that locker room."

The quarterback said his team must show more "urgency" throughout the week before their Week 9 encounter with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"No one's going to give you anything in this league, and I think we as a whole are learning that," Carr added. "We learned that today, and you hope that that's the last time."

The Raiders, who made the playoffs at 10-7 last season. fell to 2-6 after getting dominated at New Orleans. Their four losses came by a combined 14 points before Sunday's dud.

They remain winless on the road and now trail the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated them in Week 5, by three games in the AFC West.

Carr needs to get the Raiders back on track next weekend to keep their postseason hopes alive.