ESPN Insider Has Update On Derrick Henry’s Status For This Sunday

The Tennessee Titans might have to battle the New Orleans Saints tomorrow without their best offensive weapon. Derrick Henry was left off the team’s final injury report of the week, but he was just downgraded a few moments ago.

Henry has played the past few games through a hamstring injury. Despite dealing with pain in his lower leg, the former second-round pick is having the best season of his young career.

With kickoff less than 24 hours away, Tennessee has made a change to Henry’s status for this weekend.

Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Titans have downgraded Henry to questionable for tomorrow’s game.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2019

Derrick Henry has 1,329 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns this season. It’d be a tough loss for Tennessee if he cannot suit up against New Orleans.

If the Titans don’t have Henry available on Sunday, the offense will have to turn to Dion Lewis. His skillset is pretty different from the former Heisman Trophy winner, but he’s more than capable of making plays.

Tennessee needs a win on Sunday to keep its hopes of making the postseason. Their AFC South rivals the Houston Texans just clinched the division moments ago with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kickoff for the Saints-Titans game is at 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium.

