Derrick Henry Made NFL History Tonight

Derrick Henry played like a wrecking ball blasting through a styrofoam wall on Saturday night. The Titans’ Henry-led rushing attack out-muscled the AFC’s top-seeded Ravens en route to a massive playoff upset victory. Turns out, Henry’s performance goes down in the NFL record books.

The Titans’ back rushed for over 180 yards on Saturday night – his third consecutive game of reaching that impressive yardage mark. Henry is now the first player in NFL history to have at least 180 rushing yards in three straight games.

Alone, it is an incredible stat. Throw in that all three of these games were must-win games against playoff teams, with the last two coming against two of the best defenses in the NFL, and it makes it even more incredible.

Derrick Henry is the 1st player in NFL history with 180+ rush yards in 3 straight games. 💨 pic.twitter.com/iUfKrMNCko — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2020

Derrick Henry’s Saturday night performance against one of the league’s best defenses was truly remarkable. The Tennessee back looked like a man among boys – due both to his size and strength.

The 6-foot-3, 238-pound back finished Saturday night’s game with 30 carries for 195 yards, averaging a bruising 6.5 yards per carry. It was a special night for Henry and the Titans.

Tennessee now awaits its AFC Championship Game opponent. The winner of Sunday’s Texans-Chiefs playoff matchup will host the Titans next Sunday.

Road environments haven’t been an issue for the hottest team in the NFL though. The Titans went to New England and Baltimore, beating Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson in their own houses.

Can Tennessee do it again next Sunday? If Henry continues his rushing rampage, the Titans can knock out any team.

