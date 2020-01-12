Derrick Henry Just Threw A Tim Tebow-Style Jump Pass Touchdown vs. Ravens

What can’t Derrick Henry do? The massive Tennessee Titans running back broke a 66-yard run early in the Titans’ most recent drive, and threw for a touchdown moments later.

On 3rd-and-goal from the three yard line, Henry got a direct snap, after Marcus Mariota, who came in for Ryan Tannehill, motioned out wide. Rather than try and bulldoze his way to the end zone, he channeled his inner Tim Tebow.

The 6-foot-3 back jump up, and found Corey Davis on a floater in the end zone. The touchdown put Tennessee up 21-6.

The Titans have looked dominant tonight, and they’re not afraid to dip into their bag of tricks.

DERRICK HENRY JUST THREW THE PERFECT JUMP PASS. What can't he do?!

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

pic.twitter.com/9paFSVZqq6 — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020

This could still get worse for Baltimore too.

On the ensuing drive, Ravens MVP hopeful Lamar Jackson was strip-sacked. Tennessee has the ball back with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter.

On the night, Derrick Henry has 15 carries for 134 yards, including that huge 66-yarder that set up the score. The Titans only have 82 passing yards, but it hasn’t mattered. The rushing attack, and a very aggressive defense, have the team in great position.

Now, they’re driving to score again.

On the other side, Jackson has had moments, but he’s just 14-for-28 for 186 yards, and 70 yards on 14 carries. His two turnovers have been huge as well.

