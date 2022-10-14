DeSean Jackson Reveals The 2 NFL Teams He'd Play For

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

DeSean Jackson is a free agent, and the 35-year-old speedster still wants to play in the NFL.

Jackson is in Philadelphia tonight doing a live appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. During the event, former NFL cornerback Pacman Jones asked Jackson if he was retired.

"Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson responded, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Host Omar Kelly pressed Jackson to name the teams he'd most like to play for and the three-time Pro Bowler said the Eagles first and foremost, followed by the Packers.

Jackson, of course, was a second-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2008 and played for the franchise from 2008-13 and again in 2019-20. He also had stints in Washington (2014-16) and Tampa Bay (2017-18).

Jackson last played for the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, posting 20 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 16 total games.