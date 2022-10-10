Deshaun Watson Back With Browns: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his team scoring against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson is back with the Browns.

While the Cleveland quarterback remains suspended for sexual misconduct, he is allowed back in the franchise's facility on Monday morning.

"For the first time since his 11-game suspension began, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is allowed back in the building today. What's next? What can he do? What has he been doing?" Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday.

Watson, who was traded from Houston to Cleveland, cannot return to the playing field until the Browns' 12th game of the 2022 regular season.

Watson is back with the team on Monday morning, though, starting to get reintegrated into the process.

"Hopefully he’ll be able to help Brissett in some little ways as well as just change the entire energy of this team rn," one fan wrote.

"Seen more hate directed at Russell Wilson’s personal life for being corny recently than I remember seeing directed at Deshaun Watson. That’s just gross. Be better people," another fan added.

The Browns are off to a disappointing 2-3 start this season. They'll attempt to hang around playoff contention until Watson returns.