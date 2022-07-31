Deshaun Watson Decision Coming Monday? NFL World Reacts

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The NFL is reportedly about to receive the long-anticipated ruling on Deshaun Watson.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to reveal her verdict Monday.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback has settled 20 of 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Robinson oversaw a three-day hearing in June where the NFL Players Association defended Watson against the league's attempt to institute a significant suspension.

After weeks of waiting, fans are ready to hear a decision.

Some initial timetables anticipated a decision before players reported to training camp, but Watson joined his new teammates in practice earlier this week without knowing his future.

If he's suspended, the Browns will likely turn to Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback. The NFL or NFLPA can also appeal any disciplinary measure enacted against Watson.

Speculation over the length of a possible suspension has run the gamut. While it appears unlikely he'll avoid any punishment, a full-season or indefinite suspension also seems like a longshot.