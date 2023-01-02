Deshaun Watson Had Message For Everyone After Sunday's Win

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson led his team to a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Watson, who returned from suspension earlier this season, having been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, hasn't looked very good on the field since coming back. But he started to play well on Sunday.

Following the game, the former Houston Texans star had a message for everyone.

Watson and Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper connected on two touchdowns. He believes there's more of that to come.

“I know it was only three catches, but it was three big catches,” Watson told reporters. “I know Amari, he’s still trying to get healthy, but today was a good day to be able to, especially for the start of 2023 and what the future is going to hold for the Cleveland Browns, it was good to see that happen.”

The Browns had a disappointing 2022 season, but Watson should be available for all 17 games in 2023.

It will be interesting to see if the AFC North franchise can take a big step forward.