Deshaun Watson Has Brutally Honest Response To Getting Booed

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson returned from an 11-game suspension to play his first NFL game in nearly two years.

His Cleveland Browns debut took place inside NRG Stadium, which he used to call home when playing four seasons with the Houston Texans. A below-capacity crowd loudly booed the quarterback throughout the game.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Watson didn't express any surprise or anger over the fan response.

"They're supposed to boo," Watson said. "I'm a Cleveland Brown now, and we're on the road, so they're supposed to boo."

Watson demanded a trade after the 2020 season, and he sat out 2021 amid allegations of sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage therapy sessions.

The Texans traded him to the Browns in March after a Texas grand jury declined to indict Watson on criminal charges. He has settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits.

Watson, who has denied any wrongdoing, refused to answer non-football questions over the past week.

There was no reason to expect a warm welcome, and Watson should prepare for another hostile reception when going to Cincinnati to face the Bengals this Sunday.