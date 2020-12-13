Injury Update For Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

A rough afternoon against the Chicago Bears just got rougher for the Houston Texans.

The Texans are trailing the Bears, 33-7, late in the third quarter. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson just limped off the field, getting replaced by A.J. McCarron.

Watson was hit on a play late in the third quarter. He was down on the field before leaving, getting replaced by the former Alabama quarterback.

Deshaun Watson got hit and he's down. Here comes the training staff for Watson. — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) December 13, 2020

Deshaun Watson is walking off the field. A.J. McCarron is in the game. This is the nightmare scenario. — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) December 13, 2020

This is the worst possible news for Texans fans. It’s been a bad season for Houston, but Watson has been a lone bright spot. He’s the future of the franchise and the player the Texans are trying to build around.

Hopefully the injury isn’t anything serious.

Deshaun Watson leaving the game, injured. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2020

The Texans are in the process of a head coaching search. A couple of candidates have reportedly emerged, while Watson is reportedly advocating for the team to keep offensive coordinator Tim Kelly in his position.

CBS Sports had more:

Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has been impressing ownership with his stellar work with quarterback Deshaun Watson since the firing of overbearing head coach Bill O’Brien, sources said, and making a strong case to retained as part of the new staff Cal McNair is assembling. McNair is overseeing a search for a new coach and general manager, and sweeping changes are coming to the organization. But it is not out of the question that the incoming head coach is urged — or more — to keep certain assistants on the staff, as Jerry Jones did with young coordinator Kellen Moore continuing to work with Dak Prescott as new coach Mike McCarthy put together the rest of the staff.

For now, though, the Texans simply have to hope that Watson isn’t seriously injured.

Stay tuned for updates.