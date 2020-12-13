The Spun

Injury Update For Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 08, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

A rough afternoon against the Chicago Bears just got rougher for the Houston Texans.

The Texans are trailing the Bears, 33-7, late in the third quarter. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson just limped off the field, getting replaced by A.J. McCarron.

Watson was hit on a play late in the third quarter. He was down on the field before leaving, getting replaced by the former Alabama quarterback.

This is the worst possible news for Texans fans. It’s been a bad season for Houston, but Watson has been a lone bright spot. He’s the future of the franchise and the player the Texans are trying to build around.

Hopefully the injury isn’t anything serious.

The Texans are in the process of a head coaching search. A couple of candidates have reportedly emerged, while Watson is reportedly advocating for the team to keep offensive coordinator Tim Kelly in his position.

CBS Sports had more:

Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has been impressing ownership with his stellar work with quarterback Deshaun Watson since the firing of overbearing head coach Bill O’Brien, sources said, and making a strong case to retained as part of the new staff Cal McNair is assembling.

McNair is overseeing a search for a new coach and general manager, and sweeping changes are coming to the organization. But it is not out of the question that the incoming head coach is urged — or more — to keep certain assistants on the staff, as Jerry Jones did with young coordinator Kellen Moore continuing to work with Dak Prescott as new coach Mike McCarthy put together the rest of the staff.

For now, though, the Texans simply have to hope that Watson isn’t seriously injured.

Stay tuned for updates.


