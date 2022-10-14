Breaking: New Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

A new lawsuit has reportedly been filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who has been suspended for 11 games for sexual misconduct, has once again been accused of pressuring a female massage therapist.

The new lawsuit, filed in Texas, accuses Watson of pressuring a woman into performing oral sex.

"A new lawsuit has been filed in Texas against Browns QB Deshaun Watson, according to court records. A massage therapist (Jane Doe) says she was pressured into performing oral sex on Watson in Dec. 2020 during the massage session," Jonathan Jones reported on Thursday night.

"Watson has said he has never assaulted anyone and stands on his innocence. FWIW, Doe's attorney is not Tony Buzbee, who previously represented the two dozen-some women who accused Watson."

Watson is currently in the middle of his 11-game suspension with the Browns.

Cleveland has been starting Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in Watson's absence.

The former Houston Texans quarterback has maintained his innocence while being accused of misconduct by more than a dozen massage therapists.