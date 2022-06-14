Deshaun Watson Makes His Future NFL Plans Extremely Clear

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson has made a big decision on his NFL future.

This Tuesday, the young quarterback star announced he's going to finish out his career with the Cleveland Browns.

In other words, Watson isn't going to demand another trade like he did when he was with the Houston Texans.

"Deshaun Watson: This is going to be my home for my career. Watson said this after thanking the media and asking for respect for the legal proceedings ahead," Josina Anderson tweeted.

Sure, Deshaun.

The reality is he wouldn't say anything different.

Let's not forget Watson hasn't even taken a snap for the Browns yet. And it's plausible he won't in 2022.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Watson was asked why he should be believed over the 26 women who've filed class-action lawsuits against him.

Here's what he had to say:

"I understand that question and I definitely respect it," Watson said. "... I've been honest and I've truthful with my stance, I never forced anyone, I never assaulted anyone."

The NFL has yet to announced a punishment for the new Browns quarterback.