Deshaun Watson Plans Special Browns Trip: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans and Jilly Anais attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson is reportedly planning a special trip for his Browns teammates.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the superstar quarterback is treating his Browns teammates to a Bahamas trip.

"Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend. The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as Watson has also secured a field there to continue offseason workouts," she reports.

Watson, who will not face criminal charges from his sexual misconduct allegations, could still face a suspension from the National Football League.

However, the NFL has yet to rule on any punishment for Watson.

"The Bahamas trip is about to be the new Boat Picture," one fan tweeted.

"Damn imagine being a Browns fan in the Bahamas this week lol," another fan added.

"Guess you can when you have 230M guaranteed," one fan added on Twitter.

The Browns are coming off a disappointing season in 2021, but perhaps Deshaun Watson will be able to lead Cleveland to new heights.