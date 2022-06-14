BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson's legal woes are far from over.

As first reported by KPRC 2, Tony Buzbee is currently filing two more lawsuits against the Cleveland Browns quarterback, who already faces 24 cases of alleged sexual misconduct occurring during massage therapy sessions.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones added that one of the women, like the last two new plaintiffs, felt "compelled to come forward" after watching HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel segment.

Fans are disturbed by the news, with some questioning how these latest allegations will affect the NFL's current investigation before determining whether to punish Watson for violating its personal conduct policy.

The Browns claimed to have spent "a tremendous amount of time" investigating before acquiring Watson from the Houston Texans. However, fans are questioning the team's process that led to them awarding the quarterback a guaranteed $230 million.

Watson was already likely to face a suspension to start the 2022 season, especially in light of two recent new lawsuits. Two more, bringing the tally to 26, could pressure the NFL to take a harsher stance against the quarterback.