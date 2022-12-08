Deshaun Watson Reveals Expectation For Second Game Back

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson looked rusty in his Cleveland Browns debut.

Returning from an 11-game suspension last week, Watson completed 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. His defense and special teams bailed out the quarterback with three touchdowns in a 27-14 win over the 1-10-1 Houston Texans.

Per The Chronicle-Telegram's Scott Petrak, Watson said he expects to improve after getting "the feel of the game" in his return.

"It's my first time in a live action with Kevin [Stefanski]," Watson said. He's got to feel how I feel, I got to feel how he feels, and we got to be able to work on the same page and see the same things through the same lenses."

Via ESPN's Jake Trotter, Watson called the "anticipation" of returning against his former team "a lot" to process. He believes he'll eventually adjust to his new offense.

"I don't know when it's going to come back," Watson said. "I don't know if it was going to be last week, this week. My job is to just keep getting better and when it clicks, it clicks, and everyone will feel that."

Watson hadn't played since ending the 2020 season with Houston. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The Browns acquired Watson and gave him a $230 million extension when a Texas grand jury declined to indict him of criminal charges.

At 5-7, Cleveland has little margin for error to preserve its slim playoff hopes. The Browns go on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.