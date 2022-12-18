Deshaun Watson Uses 1 Word To Describe First Browns Home Game
Deshaun Watson played in front of the Cleveland Browns crowd for the first time on Sunday.
The former Houston Texans quarterback made his home debut against the Baltimore Ravens.
Watson used one word to describe the game.
"Special."
Watson, who was traded from Houston to Cleveland, further explained what it meant to him.
“It was fun. It was great,” Watson said, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “It was a great, fun game on the lake, especially in the fourth quarter when [the snow] started coming down and swirling around. . . . It was fun to be out there. My first home game was a victory and it was special. Many more to come.”
The Browns topped the Ravens on Saturday night.
Cleveland improved to 6-8 on the season with the win over the Baltimore Ravens.