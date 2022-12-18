Deshaun Watson Uses 1 Word To Describe First Browns Home Game

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 11: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson played in front of the Cleveland Browns crowd for the first time on Sunday.

The former Houston Texans quarterback made his home debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson used one word to describe the game.

"Special."

Watson, who was traded from Houston to Cleveland, further explained what it meant to him.

“It was fun. It was great,” Watson said, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “It was a great, fun game on the lake, especially in the fourth quarter when [the snow] started coming down and swirling around. . . . It was fun to be out there. My first home game was a victory and it was special. Many more to come.”

The Browns topped the Ravens on Saturday night.

Cleveland improved to 6-8 on the season with the win over the Baltimore Ravens.