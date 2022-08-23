Deshaun Watson's Accusers' Lawyer Makes Major Alvin Kamara Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for 24 women who filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, will represent a client in a new lawsuit against another NFL star.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Buzbee is preparing legal action against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on behalf of Darnell Greene.

Kamara was arrested and charged with battery from an incident in Las Vegas during the Pro Bowl weekend. According to a police report, Kamara allegedly pushed and punched Greene at the Cromwell Hotel & Casino, causing "substantial bodily harm."

Buzbee implored the NFL and others in the legal system to take swift measures against the 27-year-old.

“The attack on Mr. Greene was unprovoked and extremely violent,” Buzbee said. “We call on the appropriate authorities to exact swift punishment against all parties involved in the attack. We also encourage the NFL to take immediate action. As appropriate, we will make Mr. Greene available to the authorities and the NFL, to the extent they wish to speak with him.”

Per the statement, Greene suffered spinal injuries and a “severe traumatic brain injury.” He is still receiving ongoing medical treatment.

Buzbee called on any witnesses with information from the incident to come forward.

Florio previously reported that the Saints are bracing for a suspension of at least six games, but it's unclear when the NFL will enact any discipline. ESPN's Adam Schefter recently said it's looking increasingly unlikely Kamara will face any punishment during the 2022 season.

After getting pushed back for the third time three weeks ago, Kamara's legal hearing for the battery case is scheduled for Sept 29.