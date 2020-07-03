Deshaun Watson’s Response To Tweet About Antonio Brown Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, star free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown was spotted working out with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

That immediately sparked rumors that the Seahawks were interested in the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. According to multiple reports, the Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens have expressed interest in Brown.

However, there is still the unknown of whether NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will hand down a suspension to Brown. Regardless of that looming possibility, fans want to know where the star wideout will land next.

On Thursday night, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson made a suggestion. He wants to see Brown suit up with the Houston Texans and catch passes from Deshaun Watson.

Well, Watson caught wind of the idea and it looks like he could be on board.

Check it out.

Brown started the 2019 season as a member of the Steelers. Pittsburgh traded him to the then-Oakland Raiders for a third and fifth-round pick before the 2019 NFL draft.

He never suited up for the Raiders during the regular season. Instead he was released by the team after a series of off-field incidents.

Brown eventually landed with the New England Patriots. He played one game with Tom Brady and company, racking up four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

However, he was released from the team just a short while later. After months out of the league, will a team finally sign him?