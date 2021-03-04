Details Emerge From NFL’s Plan For The 2021 Schedule Release

The NFL used to release its schedule for the upcoming regular season every April. Last year, the release was delayed until early May amid COVID-19.

According to a new report from Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, this year’s schedule release will be even later. The league is reportedly looking to drop the 2021 schedule sometime during the second week of May.

The reported reasons for the additional delay this year are the likelihood of a 17-game regular season and issues surrounding attendance at stadiums around the league this fall during the ongoing pandemic.

Of course, we already know next year’s opponents for every team, at least for a 16-game slate. We’re just waiting to get the details on when each game will be played.

News: The NFL is targeting the 2nd week of May to publish the 2021 schedule, after the draft for the second straight year. Full story in #SBJFootball newsletter (🔒) https://t.co/mGt50ko1r5 — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) March 4, 2021

The annual release of the NFL schedule is met with great hype and anticipation, so what’s a couple of more weeks to wait it out this time around?

Right now, there’s already so much draft coverage to keep everyone’s football fix at bay.