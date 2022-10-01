Details Are Emerging From Disturbing Antonio Brown News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Details are beginning to emerge from the disturbing Antonio Brown video that surfaced on Saturday morning.

A video of Brown appearing to expose himself in a pool went viral on social media. The video also appears to show Brown possibly assaulting a female guest in the pool.

According to the New York Post, the video took place at a Dubai hotel. However, the video is reportedly months old, as it allegedly took place in May.

Still, it's quite disturbing to watch.

From the report:

Two eyewitnesses told The Post that Brown continued to flaunt his private parts several times after the recording ended, rudely asking the woman: “You want it?”

The sources said the woman appeared visibly upset and was later spotted inside the hotel yelling and complaining to others about the incident.

A rep for the hotel declined comment and refused to reveal the woman’s identify.

Brown was asked to leave the hotel shortly after the incident, according to the report. He's lucky he didn't face any criminal charges.

Hopefully Brown can get the help he needs.