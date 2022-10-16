Details Are Emerging From Rams' Situation With Cam Akers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams runs after his catch during a 24-3 win over the New england Patriots at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Cam Akers' absence from the Los Angeles Rams may be permanent.

The running back will not play Sunday after missing practice all week for what was described as personal reasons. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Akers might not play for the team again.

Rapoport said the Rams are open to trading Akers, who has "philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay."

While talks between Akers and McCay have stayed "cordial," Rapoport said Akers has raised concerns over his role.

Akers emerged as Los Angeles' leading back at the end of his 2020 rookie campaign, but he tore his ACL before beginning the following season. He surprisingly returned to receive 75 touches in four postseason victories.

However, McVay hasn't deployed the 23-year-old consistently this season. Akers hasn't played more than half of the team's snaps in a game, including just 12 in a quiet season-opener.

He has tallied 151 yards and a touchdown on 51 carries through five games. Darrell Henderson has played as many or more snaps as Akers in each contest.

Rapoport said the Rams expect to receive "significant trade interest" for Akers, who will sit out Sunday's contest against the Carolina Panthers.