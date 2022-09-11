Details Are Emerging From 'Tension' Between Tom Brady, Gisele

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Details are beginning to emerge from the reported "tension" between Tom Brady and Gisele.

According to multiple reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been fighting over the seven-time Super Bowl-winner's decision to continue playing football at age 45.

PEOPLE is reporting that the basis of the "tension" between Brady and Gisele centers on the quarterback's decision to come out of retirement.

Allegedly, Brady had promised Bundchen that he would retire and step away. However, he went back on that decision after about a month in retirement.

Brady and Gisele are now in a "rough patch" in their marriage, per PEOPLE.

The 2022 NFL season could be Brady's last.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers, meanwhile, is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.