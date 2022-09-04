Details Are Reportedly Emerging From Tom Brady's Family Drama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Details are reportedly emerging from Tom Brady's status following reports of his fighting with longtime wife Gisele Bundchen.

According to a report from the New York Post's Page Six, Brady and Gisele are fighting over the quarterback's decision to play another NFL season.

Brady, 45, retired and then un-retired earlier this year. He then took a leave of absence in training camp, presumably to deal with family issues.

Now, according to a new report, Brady is feeling "sad" though he's doing the best he can for his kids.

“A source told us of Brady, ‘He’s very sad at the moment. Friends know they’ve had a serious disagreement this time,” Emily Smith wrote. “It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe this time it is more serious.

“He’s with the kids, and is just trying to be super dad.”

Brady and Gisele have two children together. Brady also has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season is set for next weekend.