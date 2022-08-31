Details Emerge From 49ers' Surprising Release On Wednesday

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Trey Sermon appeared to make the team when the San Francisco 49ers included him on Tuesday's 53-man roster.

However, the 49ers waived the running back Wednesday. The unexpected move came after claiming offensive lineman Blake Hance off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

San Francisco had a crowded running backs room when including Sermon alongside Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk on the 53-man roster.

Mason, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech, will stay on the team instead of last year's third-round selection.

Sermon entered his rookie season with high hopes, only to sit out Week 1 as a healthy scratch. He tallied 193 yards on 44 touches all season, playing his last offensive snap (including the postseason) in Week 11.

Yet he had a chance to work his way into the rotation this season. Late last week, general manager John Lynch sang Sermon's praises.

"He worked incredibly hard and had a tremendous offseason," Lynch said, per The Athletic's David Lombardi. "Hasn’t showed up in the games, but throughout training camp [he] has been one of our best players."

Lombardi said there's a "good chance" the 49ers sign Sermon to the practice squad if he clears waivers. But someone could claim the 23-year-old first.