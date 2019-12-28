Details Emerge From Antonio Brown’s Saints Workout

24 hours ago, the NFL world received surprising news when Antonio Brown revealed he was working out for the New Orleans Saints.

Brown posted a video on social media announcing the workout, but later deleted it. ESPN insider Adam Schefter then confirmed the former New England Patriot worked out for the playoff-bound Saints.

On Friday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed some details of Brown’s workout with the team. Unsurprisingly, Rapoport said Brown “looked good” and caught everything thrown to him.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Saints and FA WR Antonio Brown will "keep talking" after he shined at his workout today. New Orleans needs more info to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/ntX013cVSm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

After the workout, Saints head coach Sean Payton addressed the potential of bringing in Antonio Brown.

Payton revealed the Saints worked out six receivers on Friday morning, consisting of veterans and practice squad eligible players. He said the team needs to understand Brown’s standing with the NFL before adding him to the fold.

Rapoport suggested it’s unlikely that Brown plays this season, despite the workout. He’s still under investigation by the NFL for allegations of sexual assault and likely won’t be signed until the investigation is over.

The NFL could still place Brown on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as well. “If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation,” the league said.

Stay tuned.