Details Emerge From CBS’ Plan For Tony Romo On Sunday

Last week, CBS announced a replacement for Tony Romo for Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

CBS announced Boomer Esiason would take over for the game. While that broadcast went well, the network is reportedly considering a more drastic approach as the playoffs draw near.

With Romo still dealing with COVID-19 protocols, he and Nantz might call the Bears-Saints game from different locations, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

“While a final decision has not been made on Romo, CBS would have a similar setup at his home or a local studio,” Marchand reported. “Just as ESPN play-by-player Chris Fowler was on site for the semifinal, Nantz would be in New Orleans for Bears-Saints.”

Marchand noted that ESPN just went through a similar situation with college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbie announced he tested positive for COVID-19 early last week. As a result, he called the Ohio State-Clemson game from home, while play-by-play analyst Chris Fowler worked on-site.

Herbstreit and Fowler didn’t miss a beat, which likely led CBS to consider a similar approach to its playoff broadcast.

Jim Nantz and an analyst to be named – potentially Tony Romo – are scheduled to call the New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears game on Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET.