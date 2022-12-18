Details Emerge From NFL Coach's Pregame Hospitalization

NEW ORLEANS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the stadium during kickoff as the New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings at Louisiana Superdome on September 9, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

An Atlanta Falcons head coach got carted off the field before the start of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

According to Justin Felder, medical staff attended to defensive coordinator Dean Pees before carting him off the Caesars Superdome field. A player inadvertently ran into him during pre-game warmups.

Via ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team said Pees is "stable, alert and responsive." He was sent to a local hospital for testing.

Linebackers coach Frank Bush will call Atlanta's defensive plays on Sunday.

Atlanta represents Pees' fourth stop as a defensive coordinator. The former Kent State head coach spent four years holding the position for the New England Patriots, who finished each season with a top-10 scoring defense.

The Baltimore Ravens won the Super Bowl in his first of six seasons as their defensive coordinator. He then worked two years with the Tennessee Titans before following Arthur Smith to Atlanta last year.

Our best wishes go out to Pees following the scary situation.