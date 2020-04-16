The Spun

Details Emerge From The NFL’s Planned 2020 Schedule

The NFL is going to do whatever it can to salvage the 2020 season if the lockdown orders force alterations to the schedule.

While the league schedule set to be unveiled in early May, it will apparently be formatted for potential shortening. According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the schedule is being intentionally structured to make it “easily shortened if necessary.”

ProFootballTalk suggested that such a format would likely include back-loading the schedule with division games while frontloading the schedule with inter-conference games. We could see a more even split between home and away games as opposed to lengthy home stands and vice-versa.

But perhaps most importantly, the schedule is being designed so that the longer we’re forced to go without live sports, the easier it is for the league to lob off games while keeping the season intact. Whether or not the 2020 NFL season gets played with all 16 games, that should make for enticing football.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many states in the U.S. to enter a lockdown. Non-essential businesses cannot open and most citizens are being advised not to leave their homes.

The NFL might wind up being forced to play games at neutral sites in states without lockdowns if they aren’t dubbed an essential business.

What do you think will happen to the 2020 NFL season?

