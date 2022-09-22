Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Mysterious Personal Absence

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

More details are beginning to emerge from Tom Brady's mysterious personal absence earlier this year.

Brady, 45, took a personal leave of absence from the Buccaneers during training camp in August. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was away from the team for roughly 11 days.

According to a Wednesday report, Brady spent some of his time away from the team celebrating his son's birthday with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

"Tom Brady spent part of his abrupt 11-day break from training in August visiting his son from his previous relationship in the Hamptons while his marriage to Gisele Bündchen was under strain over his decision to unretire from football, DailyMail.com has learned," the Daily Mail reports.

"The quarterback met up with Jack in New York's billionaires' playground to celebrate his 15th birthday after spending most of his time off in The Bahamas with Gisele - their first family vacation in August in two decades."

Brady has since returned to the Buccaneers, who are off to a 2-0 start on the 2022 season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to play his first home game of the year on Sunday.