Details Emerge From Tua Tagovailoa's Surprising Return Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 01: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa surprised the NFL world by returning from what looked like a troubling head injury.

However, a report may explain how the Miami Dolphins quarterback returned for the second half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa agitated his back on a quarterback sneak earlier in the contest. The hit from Matt Milano aggravated the injury, which caused Tua to lose his footing and wobble.

Tagovailoa returned after clearing the league's concussion protocols.

Tagovailoa landed on his back after getting shoved by Milano in the second quarter. Yet his woozy fall initially looked more like a concussion red flag than his back giving out.

Though the back injury creates a new issue to monitor, it's nevertheless a relief if Tagovailoa avoided a head injury. Of course, that's assuming the Dolphins didn't feed Rapoport information to defend the seemingly dubious decision of bringing him back into a big game against an AFC East foe.

The Dolphins could claim the division lead by beating the Bills. They're protecting a 21-17 lead in the fourth quarter.