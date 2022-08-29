Details Emerge On Suspects In Brian Robinson Shooting

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 17: Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was the victim of an attempted car jacking on Sunday, according to reports.

Robinson was reportedly shot multiple times during the incident, but thankfully, he's dealing with non-life threatening injuries.

"The spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, confirmed Robinson was the victim and the shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of H Street NE. Robinson was shot twice and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," the Washington Post reported.

Police believe the incident could be an attempted car jacking or armed robbery in Washington.

The suspects are reportedly still on the loose.

The team has also released a statement.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C.,” the Commanders said in a statement Sunday night. “He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

Our thoughts are with Robinson.