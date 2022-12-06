Details Emerged From NFL General Manager's Shocking Firing

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of the stadium from behind the field goal post before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans on November 9, 2003 at The Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 31-7. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans stunned the NFL by firing general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday.

At 7-5, the Titans are on the verge of capturing their third straight AFC South title and fourth consecutive playoff berth. The organization nevertheless dismissed Robinson late in his seventh season.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team "wasn't happy with the direction of the roster assembled by Jon Robinson and decided to make a change." They'll pay Robinson the rest of the money owed on a contract through 2027 he signed in February.

Tennessee has gone 9-7 or better every year since hiring Robinson. However, their record and feeble competition have hidden some serious flaws.

The Titans are 1-5 against teams with a winning record, with the only victory coming over the 7-5-1 Washington Commanders. They feasted against soft opponents -- including three division wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans - and brandish a minus-21 point differential.

One must wonder if A.J. Brown dominating his former team led Tennesse's higher-ups to act.

Robinson dealt the star wide receiver to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft for a first- and third-round pick. The 25-year-old torched them for 119 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 35-10 win.

Tennesse's 30th-ranked passing offense could sorely use Brown, who has more touchdowns (nine) than all Titans wide receivers and tight ends combined (eight).

The Titans will have an interesting offseason as ownership seeks a new GM, but they'll first look to maintain their comfortable AFC South lead with a Week 14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.