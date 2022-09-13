Details Emerging From Dak Prescott's Surgery On Monday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery on his fractured right thumb Monday.

ESPN's Ed Werder provided additional insight into the procedure. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback needed a plate and screws to "repair and stabilize" the fracture on his throwing hand.

The Cowboys are not placing Prescott on the injured reserve so he can take practice reps when he's closer to returning.

Given the initial timetable of six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones surprised the NFL world when announcing Tuesday morning that Prescott won't go on the IR.

"If we thought he wasn’t going to be ready to go for four games, after four games, we would be putting him on injured reserve," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "We’re not doing that. We think he can come in and play. We feel very good after surgery, after listening to the medical people that Dak has a real chance to be back out there throwing the ball pretty quick."

That seems aggressively optimistic given the nature of Prescott's injury. A quarterback won't succeed if he can't effectively grip the ball, so rushing the 29-year-old's recovery could backfire.

The Cowboys won't have Prescott when facing the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle of 0-1 division champions this Sunday afternoon.