Details Emerging From Erin Andrews' Terrifying News

News of Erin Andrews being in a car with a driver who fell asleep behind the wheel went viral on social media earlier this week.

The veteran Fox Sports reporter has provided some details on the terrifying event.

Andrews explained what happened on her podcast with Charissa Thompson.

“I’m typing, headphones are working, we’re good. I hear snoring,” Andrews detailed on her podcast with Charissa Thompson. “I know it’s not Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt or Aaron Rodgers snoring. It’s my driver who fell asleep at the wheel. On a highway from Chicago!”

Thompson interrupted: “Timeout. What do you mean he fell asleep at the wheel?”

“Snoring. Sleeping,” Andrews reiterated. “And the car is moving, 65 miles an hour.

“I am so thankful I put my phone on mute because we’re on a Zoom. I put my phone on mute and I go “Are you effing sleeping?!” Wakes up, Clark Griswold, it was awful. So now I have the quarterback of the team I’m trying to work on, I’m trying to take notes. I have full-blown anxiety. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die.”

Thankfully, she and the crew are still with us.

Someone get that driver a Red Bull or something next time, though...