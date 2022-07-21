Details Emerging From Kyler Murray's Big Contract Extension

GLENDALE, AZ - JULY 25: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discuss a play during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kyler Murray is now the second-highest paid quarterback in the National Football League.

The former Heisman winner has agreed to a massive new contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray has signed a five-year extension worth up to $230.5 million, $160 million being guaranteed.

The Cardinals quarterback now makes $46.1 million per year - the second-highest yearly salary for a quarterback in the NFL.

"Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year," tweeted ESPN's Adam Schefter.

At just 24 years old, the Cardinals believe Kyler Murray may be just scratching the surface of his potential.

Over three seasons in the NFL, Murray has throw for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns with 34 picks. He's also been effective on the ground, picking up 1,786 yards and 20 additional score.

There are clear concerns about his character, but now that a contract is in place the Cardinals clearly feel confident about his ability to be a franchise quarterback.

Now, it's up to Murray to live up to the hype and compete for the NFC West title this upcoming season.