Details Emerging From NFL Owners’ Thursday Conference Call

Roger Goodell talking at a podium at the Super Bowl.HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media at the Super Bowl Winner and MVP press conference on February 6, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The NFL has a lot more on its plate than usual heading into 2020, and the league owners will be having a conference call on Thursday to address the issues.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL owners’ conference call will feature a COVID-19 update and plans for reopening team facilities. The NFL has largely continued to conduct business as usual, but almost all of it has been virtual.

Many states are still reeling as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country. The state of Florida, which has three NFL teams, is suffering from a massive spike in positive test results.

Per the report, the meeting will also include a “social justice update,” ostensibly to address the recent protests against racial injustice and its impact on the league. Many NFL players have taken part in the protests, which began earlier this month.

The protests against racial injustice in America have also brought the NFL under the microscope. Specifically, some of the racist founders and contributors to the league have gained renewed attention.

The Washington Redskins have scrubbed former owner George Preston Marshall’s name from the stadium and their Ring of Fame. A statue of Marshall was removed just days ago.

The 2020 offseason has been one of the most unique in the history of the league. Not even the strike-shortened 1982 or 1987 seasons can compare to the craziness of it all.

Hopefully by the end of the week the league has some clarity on how to move forward.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.